Olney park renovation reaches a new step

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Keep Olney Beautiful group held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at the Griffin Park to kick off the next phase of the park renovation.

The group’s mission is to promote and support revitalization efforts throughout the community to preserve the past and connect with the future.

Keep Olney Beautiful is part of the Texoma Gives.

Board member Holly Bailey speaks to us about renovations being made in Olney, in an attempt to Keep Olney Beautiful, with the help of Texoma gives.

