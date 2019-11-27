Keep your eyes and ears open for stolen packages this holiday season

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Wilbarger County Crimestoppers want to make sure you are safe this holiday season.

This is the time of year where a lot of people do online shopping. This means its also the time of the year where porch pirates make a killing.

If you have something shipped to your house be aware of when it arrives, people are getting packages stolen off their porches. Typically, this is happening in broad daylight. Keep an eye out for your neighbors as well.

Here is the Crime of the Week:

This photograph is of a suspect in some Vernon area package thefts. If you know who this person is or if you see this happening in your neighborhood, call in!

Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating this suspect or suspects and will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and Grand Jury indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 552-5011 (THERE IS NO CALLER ID), download the P3 Tips app, go to www.P3tips.com or the toll free number 1-800-322-9888 if you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime committed in Vernon and Wilbarger County.

ALL CALLS ARE CONFIDENTIAL AND YOU NEVER HAVE TO GIVE YOUR NAME.