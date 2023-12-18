WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s something happening daily.

“Definitely make a general report with this,” Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper said.

You wait days for a package just to have it nabbed by a thief.

According to a survey from Safewise, these thefts have risen 5 percent, with an estimated 119 million packages stolen in the last year.

“I don’t think it’s too much of a seasonal thing that we can just anticipate. But, I think it’s year-round,” Eipper said. “Just a good idea to try to prevent that by being proactive of getting those things off of your porch as soon as possible.”

Eipper said reaching out to a neighbor or someone you trust to grab your package is a good way to prevent these porch poachings.

If you can afford it, installing cameras or a ring camera helps law enforcement and could help in getting your items back.

“Usually, someone who walks up like that, they’re going to be able to see that Ring camera there,” Eipper said. “And, I think it does deter some of the thefts.”

Nearly 8 in 10 people added some type of preventive measure after having a package stolen, and 21 percent reported it to law enforcement, according to Safewise.

Eipper strongly encouraged affected parties to make a report if they were a victim.

“Not only will we have a better chance at catching the thief that stole theirs, but we may have more that we can make connections with and get more property back,” Eipper said.

Helping you keep your items safe this Christmas season.

Eipper said he encourages these safety habits not only around the holidays but year-round to help prevent you from being the next victim.