WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A missing person’s case remains unsolved almost 25 years later, but authorities are hopeful an increase in the reward offered will urge those who may know something to say something.

The Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crime Stoppers need your help in solving a cold missing persons case.

Keith Mann, Jr. was last seen in the late night hours of May 10, 1997 at Fountain Gate Apartments. His vehicle was later found in a parking lot off McNeil street in Wichita Falls.

For a quarter of a century, the Mann family has asked questions, been interviewed, been featured in podcasts, all in an effort to locate their son.

The police have very little information about these crimes and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the location and positive DNA results of Keith Mann, Jr., with board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

For information leading to the location and positive DNA result for Mann, Jr., the Crime Stoppers Board can approve a reward of up to $25,000.

