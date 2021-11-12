Kell House burglar sentenced to probation, restitution

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman pleads guilty to breaking into the Kell House Museum and is given probation and must pay restitution.

Olivia Ayala was found inside the building in March after police found a window broken and the front door open.

They say they found Ayala hiding in a closet wearing Christmas clothing taken from a bedroom. They say a clothes dresser and clothing racks had been rummaged through.

They also say after she was handcuffed a stack of 10 brass plates fell from her pajama pants, worth about 1,000 because of their historical value.

Ayala must pay a $1,000 fine in addition to $3,500 restitution.