WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Easter right around the corner, the Kell House had some Easter fun with its first-ever Easter egg roll.

Inspired by the traditional egg roll at the White House, officials at the Kell House said having similar activities would make a great outdoor activity for families.

Activities like egg coloring, egg hunt, sack races, and other fun for the whole family. Prizes were also given out.

Site Director Nadine Mckown said the first-time event was a great success!

“A lot of traditional games as well as some crafts and pictures with the Easter bunny, and we have somethings, some prizes that the kids get to take home that hopefully their parents will then look at in three years and go, ‘hey they did this at the Kell House a couple of years ago. We need to go back,'” McKown said.

If you missed out on the fun, look for it next year! McKown hopes to make it a tradition at the Kell House.