Kell House hosts ‘Most Patriotic’ Parade for Independence Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After COVID-19 cancelled the parade last year, the Kell House Museum‘s ‘Most Patriotic’ parade made its return today.

The festivities included the parade, followed by games, face painting and other activities that were held on the Kell House Museum grounds.

Site director Nadine McKown said having people on the grounds to celebrate was a sight she was happy to see again.

“It’s a really good thing,” McKown said. “It makes you happy, it makes your heart happy to just see people milling around up here on the grounds and to just participate in something like this again. It’s a good thing.”

There were various booths and activities for everyone to stop by and check out.

Multimedia journalist Shatanya Clark emceed a portion of the event.