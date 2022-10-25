WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A five year project on the Kell House Museum is finally complete!

“It’s amazing! I mean, I look back at paperwork, and 2017 is when we started. So it has been five very long years, and at times, you think this is never going to happen, this is never going to progress, and yet over the past year or so, almost exactly a year, we actually got it done. So it feels amazing,” Site Director Nadine McKown said.

The Kell House Museum is 100% re-opened, and McKown says it’s back and better. The museum’s exterior got a bit of a facelift: the porch was completely rebuilt, the columns restored, and the bricks got new mortar. All improvements that will help keep the Kell House around for generations to enjoy.

“It’s one of those places that tells of our local history or of this area’s history, and we do have a lot of children that come through. If it’s for Santa’s House or third-grade tours, it kind of connects them to their community, and it’s really important to keep that history alive for everyone in this area,” McKown said.

While this is great work, these upgrades didn’t come easy at all. There were some setbacks like the flood caused by the winter storm back in 2021, but now it’s all in the past.

“You look back at pictures or you look back from e-mails even from a year ago, and you think we’ve made it past all of that, so it’s been really good. We’ve had a lot of help and we’re really grateful,” Mckown said.

Now, the Kell House has a very bright future as the Wichita Falls treasure shines bright again.

If you want to see some of the work for yourself, the Kell House is hosting its haunted tours on October 28 and 29, as well as, its Jack O Lantern Jubilee. Plus Santa’s House will be returning this year as well for details on those events, click here.