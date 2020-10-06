Kell House Museum invites children to Mad Hatter Tea party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Mad Hatter is hosting a Tea in the Kell House Gardens! The Kell House Museum is inviting you to wear your wildest clothes and join in the fun of an interactive showing of the Tea Party scene from the classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

Learn about Victorian tea customs while snacking on punch and cake and discover historic lawn games such as croquet. Enjoy a morning the way the Kell children might have over 100 years ago!

Geared toward children aged 4 to 11, the Mad Hatter Tea Party will be held

in the beautiful Kell House Gardens on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Parents are asked to attend with their children and the program is free for all. Reservation Are Required as space is very limited so please call for reservations at 940-723-2712.

In order to keep all participants safe, masks will be required, social distancing observed, and cleaning protocols are in place