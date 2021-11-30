Kell House Museum is turning into a winter wonderland

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Starting Wednesday, December 1, the Kell House in downtown Wichita Falls will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Good girls and boys of all ages will be able to visit with Santa, Mrs. Clause and the elves who are spending the next 10 days at the Kell House.

“We did a really abbreviated version last year but it’s really nice to be able to just welcome families back and schools especially schools and daycares to come back and visit Santa or Santa’s home for the holidays in North Texas at the Kell House. So it’s just really wonderful,” Kell House Museum Site Director Nadine McKown said.

It started Wednesday at 9 a.m. and tours are every 15 minutes. Kids can decorate ornaments and cookies and even watch an original play ‘The magical Rocking Horse, Part 3.’

Cost is $5 but admission is free for kids two and under