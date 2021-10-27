Kell House Museum offering haunted tours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a little paranormal activity this Halloween weekend, you might want to check out the Kell House in Wichita Falls.

The Victorian-style home offers all of the spookiness of a spirit-filled property, like creepy glass dolls and even a full-size casket that is featured at the front of the house.

During the tour, you may even find yourself awakening the spirits that roam throughout the home.

“We give tours to talk about all the kinds of strange and spooky things that have happened in the house over the past 40 years or so, so you get to judge for yourself to see if the house is haunted,” Kell House Museum Director Nadine McKown said.

The tours will take place October 29 and 30, this upcoming Friday and Saturday only.

Something new to the tours this year is a screening of a new movie based around a Kell House myth about a bride and an unfortunate event involving a staircase.

To find out how you can pre-order your tickets for this weekend’s tours, follow this link.