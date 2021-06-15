Kell House Museum renovations ahead of 4th of July Parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/ KJTL) — The historic Kell House has been around for more than 100 years and to make sure this landmark will be here for generations to come, some major renovations and repairs are underway.

Flooding in February put a slight delay on the renovation project at the Kell House Museum. But now phase two of the renovation is back on track.

Phase two includes many exterior renovations. Those renovations include repointing the brick mortar and replacing the porch columns and windows.

Understanding its importance, the community is once again stepping up to preserve this structure.

“We received so many donations after the flood that it was so helpful. It helps offset your costs for things that they don’t cover, for your out-of-pocket, it’s just very very helpful,” said Delores Culley, Executive Director of the Wichita County Heritage Society.

And to show their appreciation of the community, Kell House has announced they will be having their Fourth of July parade and celebration.

“This is something that’s been around. This is I think year 36, I can’t call it annual because covid happened last year,” said Nadine Mckown, Site Director of the Kell House Museum.

Volunteers like Ladell Schmalzried, President of the Senior Junior Forum, will be happy to be a part of it.

“Our organization is excited because we enjoy working there and I know the community is super excited because it’s something that they didn’t get to do last year and to come out with families and just spend the morning enjoying hopefully the cool weather,” said Ladell Schmalzried, President of the Senior Junior Forum

The Kell House staff also looks forward to seeing the grounds full again.

“It’ll be great to have people on the grounds like that,” said McKown.

While significant progress is being made, there’s still a long way to go to preserve this Wichita Falls treasure.

“We need more money, if we don’t get the rest that we need, then we kind of start scaling back a little bit what we do,” said Culley.

Scaled back or not, the Kell House Museum plans to continue sharing and preserving the history of Wichita Falls.

If you’d like to make a donation you can find out more information here. You can find information to register to have a booth at the Fourth of July event here.