Kell House Museum sets up 37th annual Santa’s House display

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Holiday cheer is alive and well at the Kell House Museum!

The traditional Christmas-themed display, Santa’s House, is in its 37th year.

People can tour the house full of Christmas magic and enjoy things like an original play, grab a cookie from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, build an ornament in Santa’s workshop and of course visit with the big man himself, Santa Claus.

Site Director Nadine McKown said its a safe way to get into the holiday spirit.

“We normally have a cookie with Mrs. Santa in the kitchen. We’re encouraging all masks to stay on so they’re doing a different craft in the kitchen instead,” McKown said. “So there’s been some changes, but all of the magic is still there of course.”

Because of inclement weather, the Santa’s House display was canceled for Sunday, Dec. 13, but officials encourage people to go next weekend.

The display is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.