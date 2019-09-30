Kell House Museum to host “Downtown Abbey” dinner

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— If you love Downtown Abbey than you’re in for a treat because the Kell House is hosting an elegant dinner event called “Downtown Abbey.”

This event will take place on Friday, October 4, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Kell House Museum located at 900 Bluff street.

Twelve lucky individuals will join the Kell House in partaking of a five-course meal at the main dinner table.

Drinks and appetizers will be served at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in attire ranging from the 1910s to the 1920s.

The dinner is $100 and reservations are required.

To reserve a seat, click here, and for more information call the Kell House at 940-723-2712.