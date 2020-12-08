Kell House Museum to host Santa House Weekends

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Kell House Tuesday announced they will host Santa House Weekends during the month of December.

Santa House will feature a guided tour, the original play “The Magical Rocking Horse”, a visit with Santa himself, a stop in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen for a craft, and a step into Santa’s workshop to make an ornament to take home.

Santa House will only be open two weekends this year:

Saturday, December 12, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 13, 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 20 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Reservations and masks are required, and all social distancing protocols will be followed.

You can make reservations online.

Santa House is located at Kell House Museum, 900 Bluff Street in Wichita Falls.

For questions or more information, you can email the Kell House or call (940) 723-2712.

