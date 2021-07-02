Kell House Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration to return for 36th time

How will you be celebrating America’s birthday?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — How will you be celebrating America’s birthday?

If you haven’t decided, folks at the Kell House are inviting you to celebrate with them.

For the 36th time, the Kell House Museum is hosting The Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration and the ‘Most Patriotic’ Parade.

Tracy Minter, who is one of the volunteers working behind the scenes to ensure a successful event, is looking forward to what this year has to offer.

“I love to see the little kids in the parade, they are precious, we have children of all ages on tricycles, bicycles and wagons. It is precious,” Minter said. “I’m very excited that we’re gonna be back out in the community and have the community back at the Kell House.”

The festivities begin as early as 7:15 a.m. in the morning with, for the first time ever, a Firecracker Mile organized by MSU’s Track and Cross Country Club.

Museum Site Director Nadine McKown said it is thrilled to return especially since the pandemic stalled last year’s event.

“The parade starts at 9 a.m., it comes up the 9th Street hill and it ends in front of the Kell House, we’ll have a brief program on the porch and then we release everybody to the games on the grounds,” McKown said.

After the parade, there will an old-fashioned salute to America at the Kell House followed by fun and games including a cakewalk and face painting.

“It just feels good to be able to organize something that people are really used to doing for the 4th of July and to get everybody back up here on the grounds,” McKown said

And no, McKown said they won’t be taking a rain check, the event will go on regardless of the weather.

Minter and McKown invites residents to get out in their red, white and blue to kick-off the holiday weekend.

Parade registration starts at 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning right at 9th and Ohio in front of Brian’s Plumbing

It is free to attend and or participate.

Organizers said just have some cash on hand for the games for the kids.

Follow this link for more event details.