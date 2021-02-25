Kell House staying afloat to keep history alive despite minor setback

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— Water flooding the basement and floor was the last thing Kell House Site Director Nadine McKown thought she would see Tuesday morning.

“I got down here and there was water all over the pool room floor and up to we figure out this morning about four feet in the basement as well and it was just all coming,” Mckown said.

And after spending some time trying to get the water turned off they were able to begin getting the water that had already flooded out.

With water also coming out of the toilet, the powder room, and library also had water in them, but McKown said it could have been worse.

“There was water on that floor upstairs too but thankfully it was draining back into the basement our wood floors are wet and that is something that we are concerned about and have to address and figure out,” Mckown said.

Not only are they concerned about the structure but items that have been around for decades.

“We had a good portion of Christmas decorations down here in the basement some of that we already had to chunk and there is a deep emotional attachment especially for our community and we are hopeful that none of the major furniture pieces upstairs got wet so I think those are probably ok,” Mckown said.

Going forward from here Mckown said it’s important for the community to keep Kell House around.

“There is a generational character there that really makes it worth it for us like ok we are definitely keeping the history of the community alive and its important to Wichita Falls,” Mckown said.