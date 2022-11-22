WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture is launching a pop-up holiday artist market, offering locally produced one-of-a-kind presents for the holidays.

11 local artists will showcase unique hand-crafted items, including home decor, accessories and gifts. Participating artists are members of the Alliance’s Artist Development Program, which is designed to give artists the tools they need to better potions and promote themselves as independent entrepreneurs.

The event will be held Saturday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Kell House during the annual Santa House and admission is free!