WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls hospital is only one of four hospitals to be issued a fine for transparency in the United States.

Kell West Regional Hospital faces a fine of $117,000 for non-compliance with price transparency requirements.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services said in a release to the media that the fine to Kell West is one of the only four issued against hospitals in the nation since the transparency rule took effect in 2021.

In July 2022, CMS completed an initial review of the hospital’s website and found them in violation of the rule, issuing a warning notice that same month.

Then in November 2022, CMS completed another review of the hospital’s website and issued a request for a corrective action plan.

After Kell West submitted its corrective action plan, CMS reviewed the hospital’s website again in March 2023 and found in its final review that the hospital was still noncompliant with requirements for standard hospital charges and displaying shoppable services in a consumer-friendly manner.

