WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Kell West Hospital has announce two COVID19 vaccine clinics for the week of May 3rd.

The drive through clinics will be held behind the hospital at 5420 Kell West Boulevard on Wednesday May 5th, and Friday May 7th beginning at 2 p.m.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible for the Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine.

Those residents who are interested in getting the shots are asked to register in advance at www.kellwest.com.