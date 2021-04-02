Kell West, MSU, Clinics of North Texas among locations to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week, including to several locations in Texoma.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 1,094,920 first doses to 2,011 providers in 200 counties, the largest number of doses and providers to date. DSHS is ordering 626,290 second doses for people vaccinated a few weeks ago. An estimated 900,000 additional first and second doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers as allocated directly by the federal government.

The following locations in Wichita County will be receiving new doses:

Fikes Boomtown Drug, Burkburnett — 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson

United in Burkburnett — 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Allred Unit in Iowa Park — 700 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Clinics of North Texas — 2,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Community Healthcare Center — 2,340 doses of Pfizer

Kell West Regional Hospital — 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Market Street Pharmacy in Wichita Falls — 300 doses of Johnson & Johnson

MSU Vinson Student Health Center — 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson

United on Old Jacksboro Highway — 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson

United on Iowa Park Road — 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Walgreens on Southwest Parkway — 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Walgreens on Kell Boulevard — 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson

Walgreens on 9th Street — 100 doses of Johnson & Johnson

As of this week, all Texans ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine. DSHS also launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity such as DSHS and some local health departments. Already, more than 125,000 people have registered.

You can find a full list of locations in Texoma that will be soon receiving additional doses here.