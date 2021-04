FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kell West Regional Hospital will host a COVID19 vaccine clinic Sunday, April 11, from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. behind the hospital located at 5420 Kell W. Blvd.

The clinic will be administering the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one shot vaccine instead of the two shot vaccine method.

Anyone 18 or older are welcome to attend and receive the vaccine.

Please register for the clinic at www.kellwest.com or call 940-696-7518.