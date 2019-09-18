Kellie Rasberry shares laughs, inspiration with educators

Kellie Rasberry spoke at The Forum for Communities in Schools of the Greater Wichita Falls Area on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Award-winning co-host of Kidd Kraddick in the Morning, Kellie Rasberry, spoke to a group of about 350 people Tuesday night in Wichita Falls.

Rasberry presented her speech “Don’t Forget About Me” at The Forum to a group mostly comprised of area educators.

The radio personality said her goal was to help get at-risk students “over the finish line” so they receive their diploma.

Before getting on stage, Rasberry, joined by her husband, Allen Evans, who spent time in Wichita Falls as a child, said she wanted to inspire teachers to continue going.

“Some of my best memories from childhood involve my teachers,” Rasberry said. “They had such a huge impact on me. When they’re in the moment, in the trenches, they probably feel like, ‘I’m not making a huge impact here,’ but they are. An impact that can carry on for a lifetime.”

The speech would not have been in character without comedy, so Rasberry read opening statements she had never seen before written by her Kidd Kraddick co-hosts.

All the money raised from the event goes back to Communities in Schools of Greater Wichita Falls Area.