WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kemp Center for the Arts has a very unique traveling exhibit that every fashion lover needs to check out.

Through September, the Center will feature the Katy Collection by designer Judy Ninman.

The Katy Collection is a collection of vintage and couture doll clothing that tells the story of two generations. Ninman was inspired to pursue a career in fashion after her late grandmother. Ninman said she wants everyone who sees the collection to feel a deep appreciation for style, quality and craftsmanship that went into these pieces.

“The beauty of this collection came out of a need that I felt when I introduced my doll clothes that my grandmother did for me in the sixties to my granddaughter,” Ninman said. “It was during the pandemic, so that fall when she went back to school, I said, ‘Well, I’ll make a couple of garments’. Well, one garment led to 18, and all of them are made out of couture fabric. I’m a couture designer by profession.”

If you want to check out the Katy Collection, it will be at the Kemp Center for the Arts through September 17.

The Kemp Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here. If you’d like to contact designer Judy Ninman you can do so by e-mail here: Ninman8@sbcglobal.net