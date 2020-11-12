Kemp Center for the Arts hosts Small Business Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls area Art Council will be hosting Small Business Saturday at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

You can shop small and shop from your favorite local artists at Small Business Saturday at The Kemp this year. Shoppers are welcome to come and go between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to chat with the artists and pick-up handmade artisan gifts.

Artists can sign up for free to have a tablespace set up in the building to showcase their artwork in a holiday atmosphere. Each artist will have a 10 x 10 area with spacing in between to follow CDC guidelines.

Artists will keep 100% of all sales.