Kemp Monroe drainage project wrapping up

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kemp Monroe drainage project is near completion.

Today, city council voted 7-0 for a resolution that would grant the 2018 Kemp Monroe drainage project around an additional $65,000.

According to Russell Schreiber from city works, they project is now complete and the money will be used for additional work.

Including tie-ins to the expansion and pavement repair around the work site.

When fully completed, the project will allieviate flooding to the area and provided better storm drainage throughout the year.