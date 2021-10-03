Kemp Starbucks temporarily closed due to fire

A Starbucks coffee cup sits on a table as the company reported supply shortages at some coffee shops on June 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Starbucks location at Kemp and Kell is temporarily closed due to a fire that happened Sunday morning.

Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman confirmed that a small fire occurred Sunday, October 3.

Prillaman said that whenever establishments that serve food and drinks are exposed to smoke, it is common practice for them to be closed down until the Health Department can recertify that the establishment is safe.

It is unknown at this time how long it will take for Starbucks to be recertified or how much damage was incurred.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.