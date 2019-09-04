Breaking News
WSJ: Man who sold rifle to Odessa shooter was from Lubbock

Kemp Wildlife and Rehabilitation could be closing after 30 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit that specializes in raising orphaned native wildlife with the goal of returning each of them to their native habitat, maybe closing after nearly 30 years.

For the first time in 10 years, changes could be coming to the City of Wichita Falls animal ordinance. There is one change to the ordinance that could cause a problem for the Kemp Wildlife Rehabilitation.

“One of the requirements of the animal ordinance is that animal control officers will be allowed to come on the property where the animals are kept at any time during normal business hours,” Kemp Wildlife Rehabilitation President Jesse Kemp said.

If the ordinance passes all of their subpermittees have said if animal control has access to their property at any time, they will no longer help. If they don’t have any volunteers, they won’t be able to stay open.

However, health director Lou Kreidler said these permits are necessary to keep track of the different rehabilitators.

“We know where the subpermittees are,” Kreidler said. “We’ve had some issues in the past with individuals that are wildlife rehabilitators that have subpermittees and then those subpermittees aren’t following the rules.”

Kemp said they are already regulated under the state of Texas Parks and Wildlife explicitly. Because of that, he doesn’t feel they need to be governed by two agencies.

“It’s very redundant to be governed by two agencies,” Kemp said. “There’s no reason for the city to be involved in governing us. There’s absolutely no reason.”

Kreidler said it is no different than what they require their tattoo parlors to do.

“The tattoo parlors are governed by the state of Texas, they have an inspection through them,” Kreidler said. “But we have a local ordinance which also governs them and we go in and do inspections.”

The hope for Kemp is that the city will exempt them from this ordinance.

Kemp urges the public to talk to city council members or people at the health department to leave wildlife rehabbers out of the new proposal. The city council is set to have a hearing on Oct. 1, 2019, before voting on the ordinance Oct. 15, 2019.

