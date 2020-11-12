Kentucky woman indicted for assaulting, kicking officer in head

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Kentucky woman is indicted on a charge of assault of an officer in connection to an incident at a Wichita Falls hotel.

Candace Utley, 34, also has charges of assault family violence and resisting arrest filed.

Police officers said they were called to La Quinta Inn on Central Freeway about an assault in progress on Sept. 24.

The victim of the alleged assault told officers he and Utley were dating and staying in the same room and Utley assaulted him multiple times including choking him so he couldn’t breath.

He said he went outside and locked himself in a car to keep her away.

Police officers determined an assault had occurred and attempted to put Utley under arrest.

Officers said she told them she wasn’t going peacefully and began to resist and struggle. As officers forced her into the patrol car, they said she kicked one in the head.

The assault family violence and resisting charges are still pending.