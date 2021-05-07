KERA TV back on air after tower collapse in December

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KERA TV is back on the air in Wichita Falls after being unavailable to over-the-air viewers for five months.

On the morning of December 18, vandals caused severe damage to two television towers in the area, one of which broadcasts KERA and the other tower was right here at Texoma’s fox.

The 500-foot-tall tower KERA tower collapsed to the ground and the FBI is still looking for the one or more people who cut the wires.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by the FBI for information on suspects.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward if your information leads to an arrest.

If you have any information concerning this case just call the FBI Dallas field office at 972-559-5000 or call crime stoppers.