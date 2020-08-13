Kevin Hunter, Steve Jackson file for November city council election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More people have filed to potentially fill the roles in Wichita Falls city council come November 2020.

Kevin Hunter enters the race against sitting Wichita Falls mayor Stephen Santellana, and Steve Jackson files for City Council District 5.

Filing opened July 18, and Santellana filed shortly after. He was first elected in November 2016 and reelected in November 2018.

Others have also joined the races to run for council districts 3, 4, and 5.

Councilor District 3 : Mel E. Martinez, and Jeff Browning

: Mel E. Martinez, and Jeff Browning Councilor District 4 : Jason Hester, and Tim Brewer

: Jason Hester, and Tim Brewer Councilor District 5: Thomas “Tom” Taylor, and Steve Jackson

Filing for a place on the ballot began July 18 and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

