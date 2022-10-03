WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture on Monday, October 3, 2022, released a list of individuals and organizations nominated for the inaugural Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards.

KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage is honored to have been named a finalist for the “Business Champion of the Arts” award.

The ACE Awards luncheon will take place on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. Tickets can be purchased online.

The awards recognize and honor artists, art leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals who have displayed consistent and exemplary support of the arts and culture in Wichita County.

Jurors Carlos Aleman, Glen Bacus, Patricia Dillmon, Brenda Jarrett, and Crimson Shults reviewed 70 nominations.

Additionally, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana will present the Mayor’s Choice Award honoring an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to the arts and cultural climate of the City of Wichita Falls.

The full list of local nominees can be found below:

Outstanding Arts Educator

Gary Kingcade, Artist

Jessica B. Johnson, Wichita Falls ISD

Dr. Matthew Luttrell, MSU Texas

Business Champion of the Arts

Danny Martinez, Trueheart Brands, LLC.

KFDX /KJTL /Texoma’s Homepage

9th Street Studios

The Maker

Katie Britt, Katiedid Designz

Court Glenn, Embroidery Artist

Inclusion Advancement Award

9th Street Studios

Sigma Lambda Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra

Distinguished Cultural Organization

Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Inc.

Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra

Distinguished Artist of the Year

Mishic and Val Liberatore, Wichita Falls Ballet

Morgan Mallory, MSU Texas

Kim Ward, The Artistry

Margie J. Reese Innovation Award

Bob Barrow & Art Battle

Ismael Duran, Potencia Projects

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra

Mayor’s Choice Award — To be announced at the event