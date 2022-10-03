WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture on Monday, October 3, 2022, released a list of individuals and organizations nominated for the inaugural Arts and Cultural Empowerment Awards.
KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage is honored to have been named a finalist for the “Business Champion of the Arts” award.
The ACE Awards luncheon will take place on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. Tickets can be purchased online.
The awards recognize and honor artists, art leaders, businesses, organizations, and individuals who have displayed consistent and exemplary support of the arts and culture in Wichita County.
Jurors Carlos Aleman, Glen Bacus, Patricia Dillmon, Brenda Jarrett, and Crimson Shults reviewed 70 nominations.
Additionally, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana will present the Mayor’s Choice Award honoring an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to the arts and cultural climate of the City of Wichita Falls.
The full list of local nominees can be found below:
Outstanding Arts Educator
- Gary Kingcade, Artist
- Jessica B. Johnson, Wichita Falls ISD
- Dr. Matthew Luttrell, MSU Texas
Business Champion of the Arts
- Danny Martinez, Trueheart Brands, LLC.
- KFDX /KJTL /Texoma’s Homepage
- 9th Street Studios
The Maker
- Katie Britt, Katiedid Designz
- Court Glenn, Embroidery Artist
Inclusion Advancement Award
- 9th Street Studios
- Sigma Lambda Alpha Sorority, Inc.
- Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra
Distinguished Cultural Organization
- Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Inc.
- Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative
- Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra
Distinguished Artist of the Year
- Mishic and Val Liberatore, Wichita Falls Ballet
- Morgan Mallory, MSU Texas
- Kim Ward, The Artistry
Margie J. Reese Innovation Award
- Bob Barrow & Art Battle
- Ismael Duran, Potencia Projects
- Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra