KFDX annual coat drive reminder

(KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma, we want to remind you about our annual coat drive.

We have partnered with local businesses to help those without, through the annual drive.

All you have to do is drop off gently used or new coats here at the station at 4500 Seymour Highway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You can also go to Mike Graham Heating and Air Conditioning at 910 Dan Street in Burkburnett.

Or at Luxury Bath on 4107 McNiel Avenue.

Star Brite Cleaners will then clean those coats and deliver them to local agencies that will make sure they get to the folks in need.