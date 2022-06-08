WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Once a year, our station is given the opportunity to make a charitable donation to the community through Nexstar’s Charitable Foundation.

The foundation is run by our parent company Nexstar, and it puts an emphasis on the local markets they serve.

Wednesday morning, Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville joined our General Manager Wayne Reed to present a check for $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls.

“We chose, as one of our cash awards this year, the Boys & Girls Club,” Reed said. “It just made sense that children are our most precious resource, and who better than to give a donation to that takes care of children than the Boys & Girls Club?”

We, the staff here at KFDX, were actually given the opportunity to vote on which organization we donated to, and we’re happy to be able to give that $5,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

We also want to give a shoutout to some kids at the club who are going to compete in the National Arts Contest.

One group of four, and also a solo artist, got first place in the local competition, moved on to compete at the regional level against eight states and are now heading to the national competition.

Good luck to these kids as they compete!