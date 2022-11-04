WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling will soon trade the green screen for the stage as he prepares to dance for a worthy cause.

Michael and 19 other local celebrities are now paired up with a dance instructor for the 2023 Dancing For the Stars, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County’s largest fundraising event.

This year’s theme is ‘back in the day,’ meaning dancers and instructors will choose music from the past and compete to raise the most money for BBBS.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling ‘back in the day,’ (Dec., 2009)

The teams drew numbers on Friday, Nov. 4 to determine the order of performances.

Teams

Team 1: Matt Ledesma, Debbie Dobbins (instructor: Alicia Crouch)

It’s an event the community supports and one they do not want to miss, so mark Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 on the calendar.

Ticket sales will go on sale soon, visit the Dancing For the Stars Facebook page for details.

Click here for the DFTS fundraising page. The team that raises the most money will claim the Mirror Ball Trophy.