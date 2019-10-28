KFDX crew takes on Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted houses

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Come on out and prepare to be spooked because the Nightmare on Main Street and Dark Water Asylum Haunted Houses are open for business.



They will be open on Halloween beginning at 7:30 p.m.



It costs $13 to go through one and $20 for both.



Over the weekend, our very own Melanie Townsend and Derrell Franklin, along with our producers went through them and they are well worth the trip.



Stay tuned on our Facebook page because we will be releasing more of our haunted house adventure on Halloween.

For more information on Nightmare on Main Street and Dark Water Asylum Haunted House, click here.