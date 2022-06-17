WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 26 years, employees with Nexstar Media have been giving back to the community as part of Founder’s Day.

Each June 17, to celebrate Founder’s Day of Nexstar – the KFDX & Texoma’s Fox parent company – our crew spends the day bettering the community that we usually spend the day covering.

“It’s awesome that we can come out here in mass and represent KFDX and Texoma’s Fox and get stuff done in a matter of hours,” KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff said. “An employee said they didn’t think they’d get done this fast, so this is amazing.”

This year, we split into two volunteer groups with one going out to the River Bend Nature Center.

“Nonprofits cannot survive without volunteers, so a day like this, especially when we need to be planting, and 52 little kids out here for camp, we can use every able body we can out here, so we are so thankful,” River Bend Nature Center Executive Director Liz Martin said.

The other group was out delivering Meals on Wheels for The Kitchen.

“Getting out there, waiting in line, there was a pretty good line waiting to go out and deliver and everything, it shows that there’s great community support for now, and it feels good to be a part of that today,” Digital Content Producer Dylan Jimenez said.

The experience offered a different perspective for most on how a little extra help goes a long way for these well known nonprofits.

“Like I said, the joy, being able to see the faces light up, smiles on their face and have a quick conversation with them and provide those meals and give those meals to people and to know they have a meal, is very comforting as well,” Jimenez said.

While the day was a work day, our crew had plenty of fun while helping keep stomachs full headed into the weekend and leaving the River Bend Nature Center conservatory looking professionally landscaped.

“It’s always neat because in the sports world, I’ve covered the World Series and got to see what it was like when all the fans are gone, so it’s kind of like that, you get to see what it’s like when nobody is here,” McDuff said. “You know the dirty work that has to get done so the community can enjoy it.”