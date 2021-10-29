KFDX crews take on Vernon’s Nightmare on Main St.

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJLT) — It’s that time of year when the KFDX gets brave and takes on the scariest haunted house in North Texas.

Tobin McDuff, Shatanya Clarke, Carney Porter, and 6 and 10 p.m. producer Angie Lankford made their way through Vernon’s Nightmare on Main St., located at 1620 Main St. in Vernon.

There are actually two spooky haunts located in the building. Nightmare on Main St. and Dark Water Asylum. Combined you will go through a historic building with 32 creepy rooms spaning 5,000 scary square feet. These attractions promise to “make the hair stand up on your neck and run off screaming.”

These frights start at 7 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for one haunt or $25 for two. This is a cash-only event, however, ATMs are located at the haunted houses.

If you have any questions please call 940-839-9118.

Will the KFDX crew make it out of Nightmare on Main St.?