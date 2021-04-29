KFDX donates old news set for students chasing media dreams at the CEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—As you may have noticed, we are getting very comfortable in our new studio here, but what happened to the set we brought into your home for almost a decade?

Our old set is serving a new purpose, helping students at the Career Education Center pursue their dreams in media.

The students in the AV program at the CEC have been hard at work this year learning everything they can to excel in video and audio production, and with a recent donation, A/V teacher Chad Johnson said they are able to get more of a real feel for news production.

“I contacted the station to see what they were going to do with the old set, and I got a call back from Russ Madsen, who said come get what you want were getting rid of it so you can take whatever you want,” Johnson said.

That’s right, you didn’t think we just threw away our old set, did you?

Instead, it was donated to the CEC for students to utilize. Something that A/V student, Robbie Bennett is hoping to take full advantage of.

“It will give us the opportunity to edit the video and just give us a lot more to work with,” Bennett said.

With this new set comes new opportunities for these students who want to expand their knowledge and skills in video production and journalism.

“Oh I was happy, because it’s cool, it’s like we have a bunch of professional stuff and I get to use everything,” A/V student, Ethan Wetzel said.

Not only will this new set help students with being more comfortable on camera, but it also puts them in a more professional setting behind the scenes.

“What’s probably going to end up happening is, I’m going to go into something with voice so I might end up behind one of these in my future,” Wetzel said.

“I’m hoping that we can start our own little newscasts for the CEC and hopefully it can go to the other high schools and just be something that people can watch during class,” Bennett said.

In fact, Johnson said next, they will work on building newscasts for the school district in hopes of recruiting more students into the program. Students who will use this set to one day accomplish their dreams.

Johnson said eventually they will make some custom changes to the set, making it more personal for the students in the school district.