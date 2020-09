YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The KFDX Game of the Week has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Hirschi Huskies were scheduled to play the Graham Steers on Friday at Newton Field, but coaches from both teams confirmed to KFDX Sports Director Tobin McDuff that the game has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Our newsroom is waiting to hear back from Graham ISD officials about how many positive cases are being reported on campuses.