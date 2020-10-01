KFDX Game of the Week, other Texoma high school football games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple high school football games in the Texoma area have been canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19.

KFDX Game of the Week

The game between Wichita Falls High School and Graham has been canceled, marking the second consecutive week the KFDX Game of the Week has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The new Game of the Week will be Lake Worth facing Hirschi at Memorial Stadium and can be seen on Football Night in Texoma, broadcasting on KJBO and streaming on Texoma’s Homepage.

Northside and Gold-Burg

Two teams will face off after both of their opponents canceled their originally scheduled contests due to COVID-19 concerns.

Forestburg at Northside was canceled after a student tested positive for COVID-19 and the school district was closed until October 5.

Woodson at Gold-Burg was also canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Forestburg will now face Gold-Burg at Gold-Burg on Friday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Since the two teams are district rivals, this will be played as a non-district contest.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage. This story will be updated as we learn of new cancelations.