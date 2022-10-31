WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s all about the frights and the things that go bump in the night. And this Halloween, instead of witches and werewolves, we here at KFDX wanted to explore something a little more spooky, some might even say ghostly.

“Alright, we’ve got our EMF detector, electromagnetic field, and then our digital recorder to catch those ghostly voices and then we go ghost hunting.”

These findings may not be immediate or even noticeable when they first occur. But when you play back our recordings, it’s pretty hard to miss them.

Here are just a few of the things we found during our night of ghost-hunting.

“Would you respond to us better if he turned the light off of the camera?”

Female voice: “Step aside.”

Check out this voice we heard while I was preparing for my solo EVP session. It sounds like someone wasn’t too impressed with our attempt at contact.

“It’s gonna be good. They’re gonna be good ghosts. We’re gonna have good spirits.”

Male voice: “she’s trying to fit in.”

This last capture might have to be our best finding of the entire night, and we caught it on video. Look closely at the figure who looks to be standing guard by a door toward the back of the hallway. Keep in mind, none of us are standing near that area of the building.

“Look at how ginormous this arm is. If this was any of us, this is nobody’s arm.”

With the variety of EVP evidence captured by our KFDX ghost hunters in training, this experience leaves us to ask one final question, do you believe in the things you may not always see?