KFDX/KJTL and United Regional host drive-thru flu shot clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was easy for hundreds of Texomans to get their flu shots Tuesday thanks to a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Evangel Temple parking lot.

KFDX and KJTL partnered with United Regional to host this event in place of the annual Senior Focus that was canceled due to COVID-19.

According to the CDC, it is possible to get the flu and COVID at the same time and due to the similarities, it is hard to tell the differences between them based on symptoms alone.

Director of Community Relations and Volunteer Services at United Regional Kim Maddin said that’s why it’s important for everyone, especially seniors, to get their flu shots.

“A lot of seniors have other health issues that they are living with so we want to make sure they, especially get a flu shot but really anyone should get a flu shot this time of year,” Maddin said. “Especially in light of COVID, too.”

United Regional has three upcoming events, two at the Barnett road location on Oct. 3 and Oct. 17, from 8-12 p.m. and at the Burkburnett Clinic on Oct. 10, from 8-12 p.m. as well.