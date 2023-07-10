WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a very successful campaign in 2022, an event is returning with the KFDX and KJTL Morning and Evening Teams facing off against one another, all to benefit a local nonprofit.

The 2023 Blood Battle is officially underway, with the first donations of the event taking place on Monday afternoon at United Market Street in Wichita Falls between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The Morning Team, made up of anchors Carney Porter and Charisma Thrash, meteorologist Brian James, and producer Jalen Wells taking the Evening Team, made up of anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville, chief meteorologist Michael Bohling, and sports director Tobin McDuff.

The goal is for as many blood donations to be made during the event as possible for Our Blood Institute.

The event will continue until Monday, August 7, 2023. For details on how you can donate to the Our Blood Institute, visit their Facebook page.

If you want to help out and donate blood you can do so at any of the locations listed below:

Monday, July 10 — United Market Street, 4590 Kell Blvd. (1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

— United Market Street, 4590 Kell Blvd. (1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 11 — Electra Memorial Hospital Education Center, 1205 S. Bailey (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Electra Memorial Hospital Education Center, 1205 S. Bailey (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) Tuesday, July 11 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesday, July 12 — Bryson, Smith Corner, 106 E. Dempsey Street (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Bryson, Smith Corner, 106 E. Dempsey Street (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesday, July 12 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Thursday, July 13 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Friday, July 14 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Monday, July 17 — Family Pharmacy, 1720 Hillcrest Drive in Vernon (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

— Family Pharmacy, 1720 Hillcrest Drive in Vernon (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Tuesday, July 18 — Wilbarger Auditorium, 2100 Yamparika in Vernon (12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

— Wilbarger Auditorium, 2100 Yamparika in Vernon (12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 18 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesday, July 19 — Clinics of North Texas, 501 Midwestern Parkway (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

— Clinics of North Texas, 501 Midwestern Parkway (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) Wednesday, July 19 — Seymour Auditorium, 500 Stadium Drive (Noon to 5 p.m.)

— Seymour Auditorium, 500 Stadium Drive (Noon to 5 p.m.) Wednesday, July 19 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Thursday, July 20 — Loving Community Center, 1016 Steadham Street (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

— Loving Community Center, 1016 Steadham Street (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) Thursday, July 20 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Friday, July 21 — Red River Harley Davidson, 4514 Northwest Freeway (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

— Red River Harley Davidson, 4514 Northwest Freeway (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Friday, July 21 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Saturday, July 22 — Crush NTX Fitness, 4017 Seymour Hwy (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

— Crush NTX Fitness, 4017 Seymour Hwy (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 25 — Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union, 4301 Barnett Road (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

— Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union, 4301 Barnett Road (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Tuesday, July 25 — Nissan of Wichita Falls, 4000 Kell Blvd (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Nissan of Wichita Falls, 4000 Kell Blvd (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) Tuesday, July 25 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesday, July 26 — Union Square Credit Union, 1401 Holliday Street (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

— Union Square Credit Union, 1401 Holliday Street (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Wednesday, July 26 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Thursday, July 27 — Nocona Community Boots & Badges, at First United Methodist Church, 200 Grayson Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Nocona Community Boots & Badges, at First United Methodist Church, 200 Grayson Street (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Thursday, July 27 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Friday, July 28 — Herb Easley Motors, 1125 Central Freeway (12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

— Herb Easley Motors, 1125 Central Freeway (12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) Friday, July 28 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Monday, July 31 — Wilbarger General Hospital, 920 Hillcrest Drive (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

— Wilbarger General Hospital, 920 Hillcrest Drive (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Tuesday, August 1 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Wednesday, August 2 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Thursday, August 3 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Friday, August 4 — Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

— Our Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory Street (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Friday, August 4 — United Supermarket Quanah, 1000 W 11th Street (11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

— United Supermarket Quanah, 1000 W 11th Street (11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Monday, August 7 — First National Bank, 3801 Fairway Boulevard (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.