WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Here at the station we celebrated Halloween on Friday!

The newsroom and KFDX/KJTL studio were decorated and our staff’s kiddos came through for a good ole’ family trick or treat.

Kids of all ages were dressed in various costumes such as Mario, witches, football players, clowns, and aliens. Also, a baby dressed as the Mrs. Beasley Doll!