KFDX, KJTL employees volunteer with local nonprofits for Nexstar Media’s Founder’s Day of Caring

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 25 years ago Thursday, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook founded our parent company, Nexstar Media.

To celebrate this milestone, Nexstar employees across the country are partnering up with local non-profits for a day of giving and our KFDX and Texoma’s Fox team was hard at work at four organizations.

Nexstar cares, that’s what local Nexstar stations across the country want their communities to know and to show it they are getting their hands dirty for the company’s 25th anniversary.

“We are a local service business and the best thing we can do to celebrate our success is to give back to the communities that made us successful,” Sook said. “That’s the whole intent of Founder’s Day and that’s what we’re all about.”

So here in Wichita Falls, KFDX and Texoma’s Fox employees spent about four hours volunteering at four local non-profits.

Whispers of Hope Horsefarm, the Youth Opportunities Center, Patsy’s House and CASA of Red River.

Mary Elizabeth Pearce with Whispers of Hope said the support of the community is one of the greatest gifts they could have.

“We have no paid staff here, everyone is a volunteer so when the community rallies around and comes to us, it’s very important, otherwise we have to do all the work and we’d get behind, I’ll be honest,” Pearce said.

The YOC’s Executive Director, Madeline Chappell said much progress has been made on the building they have been working so hard to upgrade but said days like this adds a great deal to the org’s transformation.

She encourages Texomans too to assist.

“Supporting the programs and stuff that we got going on, that we’re trying to start and if they’re interested in starting a program they can call me,” Chappell said.

Over 60% of Nexstar employees participate on an annual basis in founder’s day activities and the entire KFDX and Texoma’s Fox team is doing their part to support our area nonprofits whether it’s cleaning stables, serving burritos, or painting.

“It’s great to have everybody come out and get the word out that we need child advocates volunteers that will work with our children that are coming through the foster care system,” CASA’s Executive Director James Bodling said.

“Having a space that is child-friendly and that’s welcoming is part of our mission and part of what we do and so just for you guys to come and help us brighten up that space and make it clean and fresh and brighter for them to be able to come into just means so much to us,” Patsy’s House Executive Director Denise Roberts said.

And it also meant a lot to each person giving back to organizations that gives so much to this community.

Each non profit also received a $2,500 check from us on behalf of Nexstar Media Inc.

The community can be a part of this day of giving as well, follow this link to find out how.