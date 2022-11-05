WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board is honoring a member of the KFDX family.

The board held a luncheon to award its 2022 Patsy Baggett Service Award. This year’s recipient went to our very own Meredith Crowe who works in our sales department.

The award honors recipients for work in caring for children who have been removed from homes.

One member says Meredith was the right choice because of her work behind the scenes and her active service after stepping down from the board three years ago.

“Three years after she’s still actively involved and doing something and always promoting the welfare of children,” Wichita County Child Welfare Board member David Collins said.

“I think being aware and being involved and just getting more people in the know of what the needs are is just really important So, thank y’all for giving me that opportunity to do that,” Crowe said.

Congrats to Meredith!

Click here for more information about the Child Welfare Board.