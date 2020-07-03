KFDX, MSU alum publishes first novel

A KFDX alum and Midwestern State University grad has achieved what she said is one of her proudest moments, publishing her first book.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A KFDX alum and Midwestern State University grad has achieved what she said is one of her proudest moments, publishing her first book.

Erin Brown studied Mass Communication at MSU and said a crazy dream is what led her to put her thoughts down on paper.

The book, The Secret Six, is a supernatural novel where the characters manipulate different elements.

Brown said the book explores the themes of overcoming tragedy as well as finding strength.

“Everything happens for a reason in life so you can’t beat yourself up about it because then you can’t move forward,” Brown said.

Brown said this is just the beginning as she has two more under her sleeves, making this a three-part series.

She said her hopes is to prove to her daughters they too can accomplish anything.

Find a link to pre-order your copy of the secret six here.