KFDX News at Ten expands to one hour

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At KFDX News our mission is to keep you informed on the latest developments involving the coronavirus.

We want to help our viewers separate fact from fiction when it comes to all the rumors about COVID-19.

In order to provide the most information to keep you safe, we are expanding KFDX News at Ten.

Starting Monday night you will get a full hour of news beginning at 10 p.m.

So please join us tonight and every night from 10 to 11 p.m. for an expanded edition of KFDX News at Ten.

