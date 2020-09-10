KFDX Programming Alert – Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX has several changes to the regularly scheduled weeknight programming to make our viewers aware of.

Because of the kickoff of the NFL season on NBC, there will be no 6 p.m. newscast, and programming on Texoma’s Fox is unaffected.

Please see the updated schedule below:

KFDX Program Schedule — Thursday, September 10, 2020

  • 5 p.m. — KFDX 3 News at 5
  • 5:30 p.m. — NBC Nightly News
  • 6 p.m. — Football Night in America (No 6 p.m. local news)
  • 7 p.m. — NFL on NBC (Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs)
  • 10:30 p.m. — KFDX 3 News at 10
    • The newscast will begin at 10:30 p.m. or directly following the conclusion of NFL on NBC

